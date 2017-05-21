Lea Michele's heart may not go on if she sees someone special tonight!
While attending the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, the singer and actress had one special performer on her mind.
When discussing the female inspirations in her life, Lea couldn't help but gush over Céline Dion.
"I have had the opportunity to really learn from women who have come before me that I considered to be such great inspirations and icons like Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion, who is here today," Lea shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on Live From the Red Carpet.
So will Lea freak out if she gets close to the Grammy winner?
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
"I'm afraid they're going to kick me out," she joked while wearing David Koma. "I mean, I really am obsessed with her. I think she's incredible. Just to be in the same building with her today is going to be awesome for me."
While there is plenty of good music to celebrate this evening, Lea was more than excited to share the good news that her ABC pilot with Brandon Micheal Hall was picked up.
And while Scream Queens may be coming to an end, that doesn't mean the cast's bond will stop.
"We're all a part of the Ryan Murphy family, and we always all will be. He's so incredible. I know I'll work with him soon," Lea explained. "Those girls, like, we're on the group text every day. Emma Roberts is my best friend in the world. I know we'll miss the character and I'll miss seeing everyone every day, but I still talk to them all the time."
TV aside, Lea has enjoyed traveling the country in recent weeks to support her new album Places. Seeing all her fans has also been a huge bonus.
"I had so much fun going to different places," she shared. "It was kind of interesting getting back into the world of touring, but I love it so much, and just getting to sing my songs and feedback on stage is where I feel the most at home and the most comfortable."
