Josh Duhamel knows what it takes to make a marriage work.
As he made his entrance to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with the hunky actor about life at home with wife Fergie and their son Axl. A shared passion that comes to mind for Josh is their love for rolling down the windows and blasting their favorite jams.
"For me, The Chainsmokers," Duhamel shared when asked about his favorite artist. "I love The Chainsmokers. She'd probably be Drake, but she loves The Chainsmokers, too. We like good music."
You know what they say... Opposites attract!
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The couple began dating a whopping 13 years ago, also just celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary early this year. So how has their marriage evolved from their early days as a couple young and in love? Well according to Josh, things are a bit more relaxed, and that's exactly how they'd prefer it.
"What does date night look like now?" Duhamel mused. "It's dinners. It's trying to get away for a quick weekend, maybe. Things like that. More chill."
He added, "We've got a 3 1/2-year-old son who we just adore, so a lot of it is sort of based around him."
We love your love, Josh and Fergie!
