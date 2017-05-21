Alexandra Daddario is playing coy.
As the brunette beauty prepares for the premiere of Baywatch on May 25, it's no secret fans are wondering what's really going on between Alexandra and co-star Zac Efron. The pair posed for an undeniably flirty photo at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but as she revealed to E! News' Jason Kennedy, it's (probably) strictly business.
"I don't know that I started it," she dished, referring to the rumors.
"We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends," Alexandra clarified.
Sorry, everyone!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
There is a slight glimmer of hope for Alexandra and Zac dating, as the actress agreed with many social media users who believe the pair would make quite a couple.
"Yeah, we would have very blue-eyed children, wouldn't we?" she teased.
Relationship status aside, Daddario said she's just enjoying the excitement that comes with starring in a film as major as this big screen revival.
"It's exciting for me," Alexandra gushed. "It's really cool to walk through JFK and you're all over the walls. It's insane. I think we made a really funny movie."
As for what moveigoers can expect, Daddario teased, "We took everything we love about Baywatch and the things that seemed ridiculous about Baywatch now, and we lovingly poked fun at them. Then we turned it up to an 11, and added a lot more things for women to look at."
