Is anybody else's heart fluttering right about now?

While several artists took to the stage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards to perform their newest singles, Céline Dion decided to travel back in time with a song that changed her life forever.

Oh yes, Céline decided to perform "My Heart Will Go On" live inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Wearing a stunning white gown that featured angel-like wings, the 49-year-old belted out each and every note as scenes from the romantic movie played in the background.

"Wow, wow, wow," Ludacris shared after the singer received a standing ovation. "It's going to be hard to top that moment. That was a moment right now."