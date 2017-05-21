Shut. It. Down.
Drakemad a major splash at tonight's 2017 Billboard Music Awards, taking the festivities outside the T-Mobile Arena and smack dab into the middle of the world-famous Las Vegas strip. Instead of opting for flashy pyrotechnics or a squad of scantily-clad backup dancers, the "Fake Love" rapper literally performed while surrounded by the iconic Fountains of Bellagio at the Bellagio Hotel.
Let's be honest, there's award show performances and then there's this award show performance.
Clad in all white, Drizzy was positioned on a circular stage on the water as he rapped along to his hit song, "Gyalchester." Blasts of fire and an all-out light show provided an extra edge that took the recording artist's shining moment to a whole 'nother level.
Fans of the chart-topper expected something big from Drake, especially since he went into the evening tied with The Chainsmokers for most nominations at a whopping 22 each.
And for a celeb who isn't necessarily known for taking the stage on live television very often, Drake came ready to wow the crowd. Billboard exec Mark Bracco teased what to expect from his performance, dishing, "I think it's gonna be a very, very big moment in the show. It's not a surprise necessarily but it's gonna be a moment that people aren't exactly expecting.... It'll be memorable, I promise you that."
Memorable is an understatement.
What did you think of Drake's show-stopping performance? Sound off in the comments!
Watch E!'s Live From The Red Carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 21 and tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the Billboard Music Awards. Then, watch Fashion Police: The 2017 Billboard Music Awards Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on E!