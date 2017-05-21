Billboard Music Awards 2017: See Music's Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet in Style

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello & Meg Swertlow |

Start your engines! It's all systems go for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

We know the nominees (Drakeand The Chainsmokers are in the lead), we've jotted down our must-see performances (Hellooo Céline Dion and Cher!) and now it's finally time to check out the BBMA's jam-packed red carpet.

Music's brightest stars across all genres have gathered tonight in Las Vegas, and we can expect celebs like Miley Cyrusand Nicki Minaj to really get the party started inside T-Mobile Arena. Co-hosted by Ludacrisand Vanessa Hudgens, the live awards show honors recording artists who dominated the chart across the past year. 

Scroll down to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards: 

 

Ludacris, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Ludacris & Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

The co-host of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and his wife kept in hot in all-black ensembles on the red carpet.

Hailee Steinfeld, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld

The "Starving" singer turned up the heat with her glittering red carpet ensemble at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

Josh Duhamel, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Josh Duhamel

The actor was sleek and sexy on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards pink carpet.

Nicole Scherzinger, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Nicole Scherzinger

The musical personality selected a plunging frock.

Diplo, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Diplo

The EDM superstar was all about pairing white with his grey suit.

Vanessa Hudgens, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens

The co-host of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards donned a blush design on the pink red carpet.

Lindsey Stirling, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Lindsey Stirling

The violinist went for a light and flowy look at the Billboard Music Awards.

Jason Derulo, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Jason Derulo

The singer showed off her long locks and a funky velvet ensemble.

Ty Dolla Sign, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Ty Dolla Sign

The rapper looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket.

Lea Michele, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Lea Michele

Going with the night's see-through trend, the former Glee star rocked black.

Rita Ora, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Rita Ora

The British singer went for a futuristic looked that showed off her best a$$ets. 

Olivia Munn, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Olivia Munn

The former Attack of the Show host went for a see-through number.

G-Eazy, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

G-Easy

The rapper arrived in a black suit to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mark Cuban, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Mark Cuban

The Shark Tank star played it cool with his suit-without-a-tie look.

Rachel Lindsay, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelorette star was all smiles on the pink carpet.

Ansel Elgort, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Ansel Elgort

The Fault in Our Stars actor opted for a casual bomber jacket for the BBMAs.

Kate Beckinsale, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Kate Beckinsale

The Brit opted for a colorful gown for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

DJ Khaled, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

DJ Khaled

The music man was major key at Billboard's big night.

Jussie Smollett, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Jussie Smollett

The Empire actor went for a layered look for his appearance at the BBMAs.

Halsey, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Halsey

The singer opted for an avant-garde look for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

John Legend, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

John Legend

The crooner opted for a navy blue, double breasted suit for the fun-filled awards show.

Alexandra Daddario, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario

The Baywatch star opted for a Vivienne Westwood frock for the Las Vegas awards ceremony.

Sam Hunt, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Sam Hunt

The country star suited up at the awards show.

Camila Cabello, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Camila Cabello

The former Fifth Harmony singer was a lady in red on the Billboard Music Awards' pink red carpet.

Ashley Tisdale, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale

The Tis was out in full force to support her High School Musical pal, Vanessa Hudgens, who is hosting the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris.

Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Brian Kelley & Tyler Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line kept it cool despite the heat.

Jessie James Decker, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer\/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker

The country star arrived in black at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Chris Daughtry, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Chris Daughtry

The rocker suited up for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Prince Michael Jackson, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Prince Michael Jackson

The King of Pop's son stood tall in a black bomber jacket, white pants and combat boots.

Noah Cyrus, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz\/WireImage

Noah Cyrus

The songstress opted for a bralette and pants for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Machine Gun Kelly, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer\/Getty Images via ABC

Machine Gun Kelly

MGK turned up the cool in his blue suit at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Julia Michaels, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer\/Getty Images via ABC

Julia Michaels

The "Issues" singer showed off her sultry style at the hot awards show.

Rebecca Black, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Rebecca Black

The Internet sensation is showing she's all grown up at the BBMAs on Sunday.

Bebe Rexha, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Bebe Rexha

The platinum singer opted for black at the BBMAs.

Brandi Cyrus, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Brandi Cyrus

The celeb was a babe in blue at the music award show.

Sway Calloway, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz\/WireImage

Sway Calloway

The TV personality suited up for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Jason Kennedy, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer\/Getty Images

Jason Kennedy

The E! News co-host arrived in style at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Sibley Scoles, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer\/Getty Images

Sibley Scoles

The E! News correspondent was winning in silver when she arrived at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Erin Lim, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Erin Lim

Opting for white pants and bustier top, the E! News star was all smiles at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. 

Laura Marano, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP

Laura Marano

The Disney star opted for sequins for the 2017 Billboard Awards. 

Who's your pick for best dressed? Sound off in the comments!

Watch E!'s Live From The Red Carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 21 and tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the Billboard Music Awards. Then, watch Fashion Police: The 2017 Billboard Music Awards Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on E!

