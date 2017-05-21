Now that's what we call a college graduation speech.

Bill Pullman gave the keynote address at the 2017 commencement ceremony of Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina Saturday. And when you invite Bill Pullman to be your speaker, you know exactly what you're going to get: The actor recited part of his character's famous speech from Independence Day.

"You will not go quietly into the night," the 63-year-old now-bearded star told the 140 students, as seen in a video posted by local news station WLOS-TV. "Because today is your graduation day!"