Prince Harry was all smiles as he and Meghan Markle arrived at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding reception Saturday.

The two were photographed inside a car, with Harry driving and Meghan in the front passenger's seat. Her outfit is not shown in the pic, the first taken of the American Suits actress that day.

The prince made a 100-mile round-trip to bring his girlfriend to the wedding reception, held on the grounds of the house of Pippa and sister Kate Middleton's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, in Bucklebury in England, located about 50 miles west of the prince's home—London's Kensington Palace. Meghan had arrived at the palace earlier last week.

The reception marks the first event she has attended with Harry's family, fueling speculation among fans that their relationship has become more series and that they are likely to announce an engagement soon. In a rare statement, Kensington Palace had confirmed their relationship in November.