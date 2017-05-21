As the sun set after Pippa Middleton and James Matthews exchanged vows, Prince Harry made a 100-mile round-trip to bring girlfriend Meghan Markle to their wedding reception.

The bash was held at the home of Pippa and sister Kate Middleton's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, in Bucklebury in England, located about 50 miles west of the prince's Kensington Palace home in London, where the American Suits actress has been staying.

Meghan was not spotted at Pippa and James Matthews' wedding ceremony, held at St. Mark's Church on a private estate six miles away from the house. Harry was seen there without her, walking next to his brother and Kate's husband Prince William.