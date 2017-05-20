Inside Pippa Middleton's Wedding Reception: Get All the Deets

Earlier today, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews officially tied the knot in an intimate 100-person ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, just miles away from where she and her royal sibling grew up.

"The church bells at St. Marks's Church began to peal. They are man and wife!" a source confirmed to E! News.

From the picturesque church to the traditional morning suits and the royal page boys, the whole event was very English. But of course, what we really want to know about is what's going on behind closed doors at Carole and Michael Middleston's 16-acre estate, where the decidedly less traditional, 300-person wedding reception, is being held.

We've got all the deets on Pippa and James post-ceremony bash: