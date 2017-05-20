Tarek El Moussa is making one thing clear: There's no bad blood between him and Christina El Moussa.

The HGTV fixture shut down speculation he had taken yet another jab at his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star in a recent post that alluded to Christina's absence from their kids' open house celebration at school. In the selfie posted to social media, Tarek is pictured in a classroom full of students that he captioned, "Single #dadlife. Kid's open house...mom's," adding an inquisitive emoji.

He later re-posted the snapshot on Saturday to Instagram, clarifying what his actual intentions were by sharing. "More...#FAKE news... there was NO jab at Christina," Tarek wrote. "I was referring to lots of moms for a single dad as a joke at an open house."