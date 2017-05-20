Other than in handcuffs, we haven't seen Chris Soules in public since his arrest after leaving the scene of a fatal crash on April 24 and his subsequent court appearance on April 25, but it appears as though the former Bachelor star has come out of hiding, oddly enough to stop an O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Iowa on Wednesday.
A source tells E! News that Soules was friendly and seemed in a good mood for his outing. He chatted with several customers and and employees during his errand. One excited employee told the 35-year-old that she's always wanted to meet him and asked him to pose for a photo, which he obliged.
Earlier this week, Soules pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.
The auto parts employee posted a photo of Soules' auto parts pit stop on her Instagram, along with the caption, "My sweet customer today."
Despite what's been going on with him, the one-time reality star was all smiles, posing for the pic with the O'Reilly's employee.
After receiving some backlash for her post, the employee posted an emotional Facebook message to the world, asking for love and compassion.
"This is a kind-hearted man. He is a farmer. I was able to let him know that I pray for him and that meant a lot to me. I just wanted to tell him that and I got the opportunity finally."
Soules has been in some serious legal hot water since he was in a fatal accident that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher in Buchanan County, Iowa.
E! News previously reported that Soules' lawyers, "Are confident that once all the evidence is made public," and that it will show the he "acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid" to Mosher.
Hours after the accident, Soules was arrested at his home, a few miles away, and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a Class D felony in Iowa that could lead to a five-year jail sentence.
Police say Soules was driving a truck and rear-ended a tractor driven by Mosher. Both vehicles crashed into a ditch. Mosher was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police say Soules fled the scene. However, he did call 911 after the accident, telling the operator his full name and admitting he "rear-ended a guy in the tractor," according to a released recording of the call.
During the fateful call, he also revealed the driver was injured and seemed to have stopped breathing.
"While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately," his lawyers said in a statement to E! News last month.
"During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."