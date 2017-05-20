Alec Baldwin Teaches Daughter Carmen His Donald Trump Impression

by Corinne Heller

Like father, like daughter.

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Thomas posted on her Instagram page Saturday a video of the actor teaching their 3 and 1/2-year-old daughter Carmen his Donald Trump impression, the one he does in costume on SNL.

"Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?" Hilaria asks.

"Saturday," Carmen replies.

"And we go like this with our hands," Alec says, raising both of his with his elbows bent.

"And we say, 'Saturday!' he continues, waving his hands frantically. "'Saturday! Saturday! Okay everybody, it's Saturday.'"

The actor then claps his hands, bursts out laughing and gives the little girl a big hug.

Carmen is Alec and Hilaria's first child together. They are also parents to sons Rafael, who will turn 2 next month, and 8-month-old Leonardo. Alec also shares 21-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The actor debuted his Trump character on SNL last October, a month before the presidential election. He has reprised his role on many episodes of the show's current 42nd season.

