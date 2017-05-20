As the cherry on top of a picture perfect wedding ceremony, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews made their grand exit in a fashion befitting of a modern fairytale.
After officially becoming Mr. and Mrs. at St. Mark's Church, the duo departed from the Englefield House property in a vintage green Jaguar E-type convertible.
Excited onlookers cheered and applauded the pair as they smiled from ear to ear and waved on their way by with Matthews behind the wheel. While there was rain earlier in the day, the skies fortunately cleared just in time for the new husband and wife to drive off into the sun.
Following the ceremony, bride and groom are set to meet upwards of 300 guests at Pippa's family home in Bucklebury for their wedding reception.
Splash News
Neil Mockford/GC Images
The party will be held in a glass enclosing that was set up on the 18-acre property and is expected to be just as classic and elegant as the wedding ceremony.
E! News learned Lavender Green, the company the couple hired for their flowers, had plans to decorate pillars and the ceiling with blooms.
"It's going to be magical," a local told E! News. "There will be floral arrangements from top to bottom, it's going to be magnificent."
In addition to the spring decor, guests will also have access to luxury porta-bathrooms set up just for the occasion.
While the couple gets to spend some quality time together on the drive to the party, they can revel in their seamless special day.
As Pippa's uncle Gary Goldsmith kindly tweeted, "Brilliant couple who gave everyone time and attention."