Pippa Middleton Brings Part of the Royal Wedding to Her Own Wedding

Pippa Middleton may have graduated from the world's most famous bridesmaid to a bride, but she still brought a piece of the royal wedding to her own big day.
Pippa wore something old and sentimental—the same pear-cut diamond drop floral motif Robinson Pelham earrings she wore to sister Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials, in which she served as her maid of honor.
The Duchess of Cambridge had also worn earrings by the designer when she married Prince William. Hers featured an acorn and an oak leaf, which are part of the Middleton family's coat of arms.
The jewelry pieces were gifts from the sisters' parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, and were commissioned for the royal wedding.
Pascal Le Segretain/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate did not wear her royal wedding earrings or other Robinson Pelham jewelry at Pippa's wedding to James Matthews Saturday. She sported pink Kiki McDonough earrings, which matched her blush Alexander McQueen dress.
Both sisters wore dresses by the late designer's label at the duchess' royal wedding.
While Kate was not part of Pippa's bridal party, she did help escort the flower girls and page boys, which included her and Williams' kids Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, and also helped her sister adjust her dress—returning the favor from her wedding.