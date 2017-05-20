William also served as a page boy at the 1988 wedding of Camilla Dunne and Rupert Soames , a grandson of former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill . The prince wore a white button-down shirt, high-waist cream pants and pastel pink suspenders to match the bridesmaids' dresses.

When he was a kid, William served as a page boy at his uncle Prince Andrew 's wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, wearing a sailor outfit, in true '80s style. And like many boys at weddings, he did not seem very excited to be there.

George wore a bespoke long-sleeve buttoned white shirt with gold silk breeches and white tights by Spanish retailer Pepa & Co. Charlotte and the other bridesmaids wore dresses by the brand. All the outfits were custom-made.

Kate Middleton and Prince William 's eldest child, son Prince George , was just as cute as his father was some 30 years ago when he served as a page boy at his aunt Pippa Middleton 's wedding to James Matthews Saturday. The 3-year-old's sister Princess Charlotte , 2, was also part of the bridal party.

He gets it from his daddy!

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕