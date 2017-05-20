We've seen this before...

On Pippa Middleton's big day, big sister Kate Middleton had her back. Minutes before making her trip down the aisle, the beautiful bride got some help from her famous sibling, who took a beat to adjust her train before the big debut.

The moment was instantly reminiscent of Kate's very own nuptials in 2011, where Pippa served as a dutiful bridesmaid as she carried the sweeping train up the steps to Westminster Abbey. Additionally, both women opted for Alexander McQueen dresses when they were the bride's sidekick—talk about major déjà vu.