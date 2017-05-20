We've seen this before...
On Pippa Middleton's big day, big sister Kate Middleton had her back. Minutes before making her trip down the aisle, the beautiful bride got some help from her famous sibling, who took a beat to adjust her train before the big debut.
The moment was instantly reminiscent of Kate's very own nuptials in 2011, where Pippa served as a dutiful bridesmaid as she carried the sweeping train up the steps to Westminster Abbey. Additionally, both women opted for Alexander McQueen dresses when they were the bride's sidekick—talk about major déjà vu.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge took her role as big sis in stride Saturday, making sure to keep all of the page boys and young bridesmaids in place along the way to the church and ready to go for the procession in.
"Kate very much appeared to be attendant-in-chief and was laughing and giggling with Pippa," a source told E! News.
Of course, Pippa did the same with Kate's young bridal party members when it was the royal wedding six years ago.
After all, that's what sisters are for!