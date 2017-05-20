This might be Pippa Middleton's wedding day, but all eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte when they made their adorable arrival.

The 3-year-old page boy and 2-year-old bridesmaid showed up to the ceremony together donning their coordinating bespoke ensembles by Pepa & Co.

While Charlotte donned a flower crown and cream dress secured with a blush bow, George was in a white collared shirt and slacks with knee-high socks.

The famous siblings shared an adorable moment when they were photographed holding a floral heart together—while everyone else's heart melted.