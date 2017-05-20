Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Adorable as Ever at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress and Whole Outfit Details Revealed

Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Here's What Kate Middleton Wore to Sister Pippa Middleton's Wedding

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

This might be Pippa Middleton's wedding day, but all eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte when they made their adorable arrival. 

The 3-year-old page boy and 2-year-old bridesmaid showed up to the ceremony together donning their coordinating bespoke ensembles by Pepa & Co. 

While Charlotte donned a flower crown and cream dress secured with a blush bow, George was in a white collared shirt and slacks with knee-high socks. 

The famous siblings shared an adorable moment when they were photographed holding a floral heart together—while everyone else's heart melted. 

Photos

Pippa Middleton's Wedding: See All of the Arrivals

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Spirits were clearly high late Saturday morning as smiles were all around. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton smiled to the public as she stood beside her growing daughter, looking equally cheerful before the nuptials. 

After the bride and groom officially said "I do," the youngsters made their way back outside of the church for the couple's public debut as husband and wife. 

Read

Prince Harry and Prince William Spotted! See All of the Arrivals at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Prince George, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

After loading back into the fleet of classic cars that brought the bridal party to the church, Prince George sealed off the big day with a royal wave and a smile. 

At 3 years old, he already has the hang of it! 

TAGS/ Pippa Middleton , Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Royals , Weddings , Life/Style , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again