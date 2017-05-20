A baby will soon make three!

Lauren Conrad celebrated her baby shower today while surrounded by her family and friends in the sunshine on Saturday.

The former Hills star posted a sunny poolside photo of herself on Snapchat, wearing a floor-length sundress, surrounded by pals. On the image she wrote, "So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!" She added, "They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today."

Conrad has managed to keep most of her pregnancy under the radar, at least in recent weeks, but the blonde beauty appeared to be in great spirits during the festive celebration.

A little less than two months ago, the expecting entrepreneur went on a babymoon to an undisclosed tropical location to soak up the sun and catch up on some well-deserved rest and relaxation before her little one arrives.