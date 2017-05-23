Tyler Henry reconnects Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins with her late friend Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes this Wednesday.

On the next Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler connects T-Boz to her former TLC bandmate who passed away in a car accident in Honduras in 2002.

"There is a reference to South America and South American countries," Tyler says in the clip above.

He then asks her, "Do you know if she had visited at any point Central America from your knowledge?"

"Honduras," T-Boz tells Tyler.