Tyler Henry Connects T-Boz With the Late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes on Hollywood Medium: "That's Lisa!"

Tyler Henry reconnects Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins with her late friend Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes this Wednesday.

On the next Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler connects T-Boz to her former TLC bandmate who passed away in a car accident in Honduras in 2002.

"There is a reference to South America and South American countries," Tyler says in the clip above.

He then asks her, "Do you know if she had visited at any point Central America from your knowledge?"

"Honduras," T-Boz tells Tyler.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

T-Boz, Lisa Left Eye Lopes, Hollywood Medium

E!; Getty Images

"And then she's referencing to a car accident," Tyler explains. "And this is interesting because she's placing these two together but she's having me acknowledge that if this had happened in a different country, this wouldn't have happened."

See Tyler talk about Lisa's death in the Hollywood Medium clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 8 p.m., only on E!

