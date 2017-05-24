"That's my granddad."
Mel B tears up while talking about her grandfather on the next episode of the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Tonight, Tyler Henry sits down with Mel B and is able to connect her to her late grandfather.
"I immediately have to highlight a man that's coming through who's kind of insistent to connect," Tyler tells Mel in the clip above. "And when he's coming through there's an acknowledgement basically from his perspective he feels like he got to live a pretty decent long period of life, but he feels like his life was cut short."
Tyler continues, "He's saying he withheld telling people about his diagnosis to some extent."
He then tells Mel B, "Check and see, connected to him, someone within family would've passed away from a cancer that affected the filtration system. To me that's kidney, liver or pancreas."
Mel tells Tyler that's her grandfather, "That's my granddad, that's why he died and how he died."
Tyler then explains to Mel that her grandfather "saw the other side" before he passed.
After hearing this, Mel started to tear up and tells Tyler that they used to "talk about it all the time."
