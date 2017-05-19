Like so many parents today, Candace Cameron Bure has heard the buzz surrounding 13 Reasons Why.

The Netflix project that has Selena Gomez serving as an executive producer quickly grabbed the attention of many students. In fact, the show based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher, has already received an order for season two.

While the show has received some concerns for its dark themes and storyline, Candace and her kids have watched several episodes and are supportive of the project.

"I'm really enjoying it. I think it's great, it's well done, it's a great conversation piece with my kids," the mother-of-three shared with E! News while supporting her latest Hallmark movie premiering Sunday night. "I was a parent that got the e-mail from my kid's high school saying this show is out there and be sure to have a conversation with your kids if they chose to watch it."

Candace added, "They did watch it so as soon as I finish it, we will have a chat."