Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why She Can't Stop Watching 13 Reasons Why

by Mike Vulpo

Like so many parents today, Candace Cameron Bure has heard the buzz surrounding 13 Reasons Why.

The Netflix project that has Selena Gomez serving as an executive producer quickly grabbed the attention of many students. In fact, the show based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher, has already received an order for season two.

While the show has received some concerns for its dark themes and storyline, Candace and her kids have watched several episodes and are supportive of the project.  

"I'm really enjoying it. I think it's great, it's well done, it's a great conversation piece with my kids," the mother-of-three shared with E! News while supporting her latest Hallmark movie premiering Sunday night. "I was a parent that got the e-mail from my kid's high school saying this show is out there and be sure to have a conversation with your kids if they chose to watch it."

Candace added, "They did watch it so as soon as I finish it, we will have a chat."

While she only has two more episodes to go, Candace may need a little more time to conclude season one. After all, her newest movie called A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery premieres this Sunday.

In the television event, Aurora (played by Candace) and her boyfriend Martin (Yannick Bisson) get an unexpected visit from his  niece and her new baby. The plot thickens, however, when his niece disappears and the baby is left behind.

Candace Cameron Bure, Aurora Teagarden, A Bundle Of Trouble

Copyright 2017 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

The theme got us wondering if Candace would consider expanding her family with another baby. Her answer may surprise you.

"I have baby fever right now. I really do except the shop is closed," she told E! News. "No more babies, but I have baby Tommy on Fuller House and I worked with these two newborn babies."

A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery premieres Sunday night at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

To hear more from our newest interview with Candace Cameron Bure, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

