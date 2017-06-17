Beyoncé's 7 Most Heartwarming Quotes About Motherhood

Beyoncé is a new mom again!
The singer recently gave birth to her and Jay Z's twins. The new babies join big sister Blue Ivy Carter, 5.
Beyoncé has shared many heartwarming comments about motherhood over the years. Check out some of them below.
In 2011, when Bey was pregnant with Blue Ivy, she told E! News pregnancy "is the most incredible gift anyone can have and I'm so happy I'm a woman. Men, I feel bad, they don't get to experience this. It's incredible."
Also in 2013, Bey told Vogue that becoming a mother has helped her to "really understand the power of my body."
"I just feel my body means something completely different. I feel a lot more confident about it," she said. "Even being heavier, thinner, whatever. I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame."
"Out of everything I've accomplished, my proudest moment, hands down, was when I gave birth to my daughter Blue," the singer told Garage magazine in 2016.
In 2013, the singer told Shape magazine, "I just adore being a mother, hearing [Blue Ivy] say 'Mama' and call me when she needs something. It makes me feel like I have a real purpose here."
As a mom, Bey also remains dedicated to her career.
"I'm enjoying being a mother," she said in 2012, in a video posted months after Blue Ivy's birth. "It's a little strange, but it's important that you don't lose yourself and you still have your own passions."
Beyoncé told CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2012 that having a daughter "just gives you purpose."
"I realized why I was born and more than anything, all of the things I want to pass onto my child and the best way of doing that is not by preaching or telling her but showing her by example," she said.
"I'm most surprised by how much she's taught me," Beyoncé told Shape in 2013. "She's only a year old and I've learned so much about myself from her. Giving birth was one of my biggest fears, and having Blue forced me to face it. And now I recognize the strength I have. She teaches me to focus on the things that truly matter, like family, and to pay attention to each moment, because they go by so quickly."
The singer announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1 via an Instagram photo of her wearing lingerie and showcasing her baby bump.
A source told E! News in March that the singer was having "harder time with keeping up her energy" but still "loves being pregnant."
The family will raise the twins in a new home; Bey and Jay recently bid $120 million on a massive mansion in Bel-Air. During the house-hunting process, they stayed at hotels in Bel-Air and in nearby Beverly Hills and also babymooned in Bora Bora.
And while doctors told the singer to cancel her headlining spot at Coachella, she did attended several events in the weeks leading up to the twins' birth, such as Jessica Alba's birthday party and mother Tina Knowles Lawson's Wearable Art Gala.