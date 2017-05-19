Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is ready to have a conversation, not a confrontation.

As the reality star continues to work on her estranged relationship with mom Patti, the duo is having to share their truths about what hurts them most.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Kendra explained the one habit her mom does online that "pisses me off."

"I get into fights with my friends all the time and they don't go to social media, you know? It's all about the loyalty at the end of the day," Kendra explained. "If I say something to my mom off camera, it should be fair game for her to say how she feels to me on the phone rather than her go to social media and say what she says. We're dealing with privacy verse public. I have to protect my world."

In the sneak peek, recent headlines flashed on the small screen that expressed how upset Kendra was at her mom for speaking out online.