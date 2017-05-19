Awkward!

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside her longtime husband, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman was asked about another famous man in her life—Colin Farrell

The acting duo are set to star in two upcoming movies opposite each other, so naturally, the films came up in the conversation. However, the chat suddenly fell into uncomfortable territory when they got on the topic of her rather intimate scenes.

"I had to give him a sponge bath and it took about a day!" she said of Farrell in The Beguiled. When asked if those scenes are awkward, she responded with, "Considering what Colin and I did in The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, that was nothing."