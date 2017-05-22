Yolanda Hadid appears to have traded L.A. for New York to be closer to her girls.

E! News has confirmed the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has moved into a new place at the luxury 30 Park Place, Four Seasons Private Residences building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, following a recent report by Page Six. It is unclear whether she purchased her new digs or is renting the unit. Her daughters, models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, both live in the city.

Yolanda, who left the Bravo reality show last year, has not commented. She has, however, hinted at her move on Instagram.

"Windows to my new world... close to the ones I love #Home#Family #Grattitude," she wrote on May 5, alongside a photo of the city skyline.