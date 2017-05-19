Pippa Middleton rose to fame after Kate Middleton's wedding day in 2011...mostly because no one could move beyond her pert derriere in that gorgeous Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress.

Well, six years later, the spotlight has shifted from the Duchess of Cambridge—and Pippa's booty—as the princess' younger sister prepares to walk down the aisle with her future hubby, James Matthews.

The couple is set to tie the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, on Saturday in front of an exclusive group of family and friends.