Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress and Whole Outfit Details Revealed

Pippa Middleton walked down the aisle in an ivory bespoke lace wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon when she wed James MatthewsSaturday.

The dress featured a high neckline, cap sleeves, a corseted bodice with draping to the front, a full skirt and a heart-shaped detail at the back.

"I was thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress," Deacon said in a statement to reporters. "The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliqued to create an illusion of the dress having 'no seams'. The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor sweeping movement."

"It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion," he added.