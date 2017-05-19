Ulrikke Hoyer made waves this week after she revealed she was sent home from a recent Louis Vuitton cruise show in Kyoto for being "too big."

The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram and Facebook to recount the "humiliating" experience, saying she arrived in Tokyo (after 23 hours of traveling) and measured at 91.5 cm or 36 in. around her waist, which is a size 4 in U.S. clothing.

Upon being fitted for the show, she was told she was "too bloated" and "too big" for her ensemble. The casting director Ashley Brokaw's assistant, Alexia Cheval, then told her she needed to "drink only water for 24 hours."

Despite following the guidelines, Hoyer was eventually sent home.