Billboard Music Awards' Craziest Red Carpet Looks

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Musician Dencia

Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images

The Billboard Music Awards red carpet has never been a snore.

In fact, it's home to some of the craziest, celeb-worn outfits we've ever seen. Remember when Pink showed up in that matching money-print maxi, shoe and bag look? Or what about Dencia in that technicolor jumpsuit/living art piece? Those are two fine examples of just how crazy and wild your favorite stars get with their wardrobe choices the night of this particular event.

And because the 2017 Billboard Music Awards are tomorrow, we thought there's really no better time to reminisce than now...on the most ridiculous looks of all time.

Drumroll, please...

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Usher

Ron Galella, Ltd.\/WireImage

1998

Usher is looking hilarious in all those baggy clothes.

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Pink

Chris Weeks\/Liaison

2000

When Pink took the Wu-Tang Clan's lyrics "cash rules everything around me" a little too seriously.

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Tara Reid

M. Caulfield\/WireImage

2002

You should see the other guy...right, Tara Reid?

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Diana Ross

KMazur\/WireImage

2004

Remember when Diana Ross performed in this larger-than-life red number? Epic.

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Nicki Minaj

KMazur\/WireImage

2011

It's a pale blue catsuit of a different kind. Also, Nicki Minaj, that Barbie-pink hair was nuts!

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Kerli

Gregg DeGuire\/WireImage

2012

Note: Singer Kerli's wearing actual stuffed animals on her platforms.

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Madonna

Gregg DeGuire\/WireImage

2013

Madonna swapped pants for netting at this year's awards.

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Nayer

Jason Merritt\/Getty Images

2013

Musician Nayer even brought her dog.

ESC: Billboard's Craziest Outfits, Z LaLa

Allen Berezovsky\/Getty Images

2016

Is that leather, Z LaLa?

Remember any of them in real time?

Hello, nostalgia.

Watch E!'s Live From The Red Carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 22 and tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the Billboard Music Awards. Then, watch Fashion Police: The 2017 Billboard Music Awards Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on E!

