iPix211/London Ent/Splash
iPix211/London Ent/Splash
If you can get kicked off a plane for wearing leggings, airlines may not like Kendall Jenner's recent airport style.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted at LAX Thursday wearing a see-through, crochet-like top and matching pants, in which the models' nipples and undergarments were visible. That didn't stop the 21-year-old jet-setter from confidently strutting through the busy airport, though. Kendall was spotted taking off her Linda Farrow aviators and Yeezy Season 4 Ankle Boots before going through the security check point.
The model is not afraid to flaunt her assets. At the 2017 Met Gala, Kendall wore a La Perla Haute Couture dress made of just thread and 85,000 crystals—showing an exposed back and view of her backside. Just this week, La Perla released their Pre-Fall 2017 campaign photos, featuring Jenner in a black, lacy two-piece lingerie set.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
So, walking through the airport in a sheer ensemble must be no biggie for the supermodel, who has been vocal about how empowering the experience can be. "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts! That's it!" Kendall shared on her website.
If you were wearing $2,000 nipple rings like the model does, wouldn't you want people to see them?
Honestly, we're more surprised the It Girl chose to fly commercial rather than on a private jet.
See? Kendall, she's just like us.