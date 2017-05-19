Meghan Markle is getting ready for the biggest wedding of the season.

This weekend Prince Harry's significant other will be on the world's stage with British royalty—no pressure! How is she prepping for the Pippa Middleton's ceremony? The actress took to Covent Garden for a proper facial, a source told E! News. She went to see facialist Nichola Joss, who's been the actress' London-based skin-care expert for almost two years. How did the beauty pro help Meghan reach skin fit for royalty?