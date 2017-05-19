Matthew Perry may work in the world of pretend, but even this storyline was too strange for him to handle.

While in Andy Cohen's hot seat Thursday night, the Friends star dished on one episode of the longtime show that almost happened—had he not stepped in.

"There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches," the 47-year-old star recalled on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. However, Perry just wasn't buying it, so he called up and asked that they skip it. Hey Friends fans, remember this episode? That's right—the actor prevailed and they dropped it.