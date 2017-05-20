Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Miley Cyrus is back, y'all. And she's wearing a killer pair of discounted jeans.
The "Malibu" singer is making a comeback in so many ways. One of them being that her new closet is filled to the brim with endless variations of denim. She seems to have picked it up as her new uniform, and we're not mad about that.
While out in Manhattan the other night, she wore the coolest mix-and-matched Frame Denim pair—they're two-toned and have seams down the middle of each leg. Amazing, right? So, naturally, when we noticed the jeans recently went on sale (they're 20 percent off) we had to share that with you.
So channel your inner rock star and grab yourself a pair—if you want to do as the singer, rock them with black boots and a graphic tee—but if they sell out before you get the chance, check out the below options.
They're similar and on sale.
Mid Blue Panel Straight Leg Jeans, Was: $84, Now: $50
Thomas Mid-Rise Cropped Frayed Bootcut Jeans, Was: $345, Now: $173
Adele Cropped Distressed Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, Was: $278, Now: $126
Article continues below
Cropped Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, Was: $305, Now: $126
Straight High Patchwork Jeans, Was: $60, Now: $30
Patchwork Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, Was: $605, Now: $242
Article continues below
The Fling Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans, Was: $238, Now: $96
Cropped Striped Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, Was: $320, Now: $112
Conjure Embroidered Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, Was: $490, Now: $245
Article continues below
High-Rise Faux Leather-Paneled Skinny Jeans, Was: $385, Now: $174
Embellished Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, Was: $670, Now: $268
Cropped Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, Was: $225, Now: $108
Article continues below
Again, they're similar and on sale.
So what are you waiting for?