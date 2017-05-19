Not everyone is back, of course. Without Alan Rickman, who died in January 2016, it was difficult for Curtis to write a scene for Emma Thompson, who starred as his jilted wife, Karen.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that's the big question. Or is it so obviously Liam?" Curtis told E! News in February. "We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part—and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that'll be fun—very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day—and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows."

Curtis and Lenny Henry founded Comic Relief in 1985.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised more than $60 million.

Before the May 26 telethon, see more behind-the-scenes photos from Red Nose Day, Actually: