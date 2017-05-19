Kelly Rohrbach Is Dating Walmart Heir Steuart Walton

In June of that year, the actor and the model first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at a CFDA Fashion Awards after-party. Speculation was confirmed a couple weeks later as they were spotted kissing out in New York City while riding around on CitiBikes.

However, the couple split up seven months later, just before DiCaprio's big awards season in January 2016.

"This is a really busy time for both of them," a source told us at the time. "They are both just so busy that it was hard to make a relationship work."

Meanwhile, other than spending time with her man, Rohrbach has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Baywatch, which will be released next week.

It's an exceptionally exciting time as Rohrbach has revealed that hopping in that sexy, red swimsuit was a role she had dreamed of since she was a little girl.