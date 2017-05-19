Liam Payne Not Sure He Wants to Marry Cheryl Cole

Will Liam Paynetie the knot with Cheryl Cole, who recently gave birth to their first child?

Not anytime soon.

"I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I'm not really a religious person, so I know it's not really on the cards for me at the moment," Payne said on The Sun reporter Dan Wootton's Bizarre Life podcast Thursday. "So no not yet."

Payne, 23, and Cole, 33, first met in 2008, when he was 14 and she co-judged his audition on The X Factor, two years before he auditioned again and joined One Direction on the show. The two singers started dating last year. Cole gave birth to their baby boy Bear in March.

"We have a baby together," he added. "You know our love for each other can't be more serious so it is what it is I guess."