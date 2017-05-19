Ruby Rose Drags Katy Perry's New Music Through the Social Media Mud

BACKGRID
Ruby Rose is not mincing words.
While fans soak up Katy Perry's newly released track from her upcoming fifth studio album, Witness, one fellow star doesn't seem to be such a fan. Rose took to Twitter to air her grievances about the songstress' new music, particularly in light of her latest single, "Swish Swish." Simply, it doesn't sound like she's impressed.
"Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," the Pitch Perfect 3 star tweeted late Thursday.
However, the stings didn't stop there. Next, Rose took aim at Perry's recent political passions and participation in Hillary Clinton's campaign.
"I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer," Rose quipped on social media.
When one fan urged Rose not to group Nicki Minaj, who is featured on "Swish Swish," in the drama, Rose agreed. "Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess," she quipped.
Some would consider the social media shade partly because of Rose's friendship with Taylor Swift , who is not on the greatest of terms with Perry. Many have also speculated that "Swish Swish" is about Swift, while "Bad Blood" was about Perry. The Grammy nominee has not addressed the question head on, insisting in an Entertainment Weekly interview that her album is "a very empowered record." "There is no one thing that's calling out any one person," Perry told the magazine recently.
Meanwhile, Rose insisted she's just doing what she's always done.
"I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your [heart]," she concluded. "You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. [they'd] be hits."