All good things must come to an end, and that's what happened tonight as Harry Styles ended his week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Fortunately for all of us, it ended on the highest note possible with a round of Corden's most popular segment, Carpool Karaoke.
Styles has, of course, participated in Carpool Karaoke before, but that was as a member of One Direction. Now, he's gone solo, and boy did he prove his solo chops in that passenger seat.
He and Corden debated the outfits they could pull off (some of which were "nippley") and sang several of Harry's new songs, including "Sweet Creature" and "Sign of the Times," which Harry admitted makes him emotional to perform.
"It makes me cry performing it sometimes," he said. "I find it quite emotional...in like, a cool way."
The duo also jammed out to Outkast, "Endless Love," and even reenacted scenes from Notting Hill and Titanic (or at least they tried) before admitting that they just couldn't quit each other.
Harry also did acknowledge his last trip to work with Corden, where he sat in the middle seat in the back, between his then bandmates.
"I feel like I've got more control over the buttons," he said of his second go-round.
It was, in a word, beautiful.
Styles has been hanging out at The Late Late Show all week, acting in sketches, taking over the monologue, juggling, playing games, and performing songs from his debut solo album, and while we're sad to see it end, we're thrilled with all the Harry that we got over this past week.
But if that wasn't enough for you, Styles also stars in the movie Dunkirk, which comes out July 21.
The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.
