Move aside, Archie/Veronica/Betty/Jughead.

While that love quadrangle will never actually die, Riverdale is making room for some other love stories in season two, at least according to Ashleigh Murray and Madelaine Petsch, who spilled a bit of scoop on the carpet before the CW's Upfront presentation in NYC on Thursday.

While Cheryl (Petsch) is currently a sort of "phoenix being reborn from the ashes" since she burned her house down, it's not all bad news for her.

"She went through so much in season one and she's so broken down that I think season two...she's deciding she's done, and she's going to be colder and meaner than ever," Petsch says. "And there's going to be a little bit of an unexpected love interest for Cheryl, finally."

And is it someone we know?

"That I cannot disclose at this time," she tells us.