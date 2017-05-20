Nobody keeps Missy in a vault, except for the Doctor, apparently.

Throughout the first few episodes of this season of Doctor Who, we've all been wondering what the hell the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) was protecting in that big vault. We knew that he had made some sort of oath to stay on Earth unless it was an emergency (a rule which he has not been following so far this season) so that he could make sure the vault was secure. He had taken a job as a university professor and stashed the vault in his office and had Nardole (Matt Lucas) bothering him about it all the time, but we didn't know what exactly he was protecting...until now.

As many had started to suspect based on the fact that we knew she was returning, we learned tonight that Missy (Michelle Gomez) is in that vault, and the Doctor had made his vow to the executioners he had saved Missy from. He has to keep her out of trouble for 1000 years, just because he's the only other Time Lord around.