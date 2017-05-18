We already know that Taylor Swift went to "great lengths" to keep her romance with Joe Alwyn under wraps...but could she have been successful for seven months?!
According to a new revelation, yes.
As you may recall, T.Swift enjoyed a private concert for Kings Of Leon on October 12, 2016, alongside he gal-pals Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne, Lorde, Zoë Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Donaldson and Martha Hunt. After the show, they all headed to the Bowery Hotel for a party.
Well, one fan website pointed out that Alwyn happened to be caught on camera entering that same hotel on the very same night. In fact, he walked in with Hunt and her boyfriend!
Obviously, this could have just been a friendly encounter among mutual friends, but a lot of people are speculating Swift and Alwyn may have initiated their romance during that fateful October evening.
Not to mention, we've already learned she's been keeping their relationship a secret for quite some time.
Getty Images
"Taylor went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while [she and Alwyn] have been getting to know one another," an insider recently told us. "She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports."
The source added, "If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgment calls."
Our insider even noted this traveling has gone on for several months.
"She has been going back and forth between Nashville and the U.K. for the last few months while she has been recording her album," the source said. "She is crazy about Joe and really excited about their relationship."
