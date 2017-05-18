We already know that Taylor Swift went to "great lengths" to keep her romance with Joe Alwyn under wraps...but could she have been successful for seven months?!

According to a new revelation, yes.

As you may recall, T.Swift enjoyed a private concert for Kings Of Leon on October 12, 2016, alongside he gal-pals Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne, Lorde, Zoë Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Donaldson and Martha Hunt. After the show, they all headed to the Bowery Hotel for a party.

Well, one fan website pointed out that Alwyn happened to be caught on camera entering that same hotel on the very same night. In fact, he walked in with Hunt and her boyfriend!