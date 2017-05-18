Need any more proof that Amber Heard is the perfect person to play Mera?

On Thursday, morning, the 32-year-old actress tweeted photo of herself sitting in the makeup chair on her first day of shooting Warner Bros.' Aquaman. "Over a year of prep, 6 months of training, & countless hrs of denying myself pleasure, aka donuts, has led to this moment," she joked. Director James Wan later shared a picture of Heard in costume—and her look differs slightly from her Justice League look, which director Zack Snyder first shared with fans last fall.

"Lady MERA swept in from the sea," Wan tweeted. "First day with the exquisite Amber Heard." The actress tweeted a second from set hours later, telling fans, "Meet Mera. Day 1 #Aquaman." Jasin Boland shot the photos of Heard on set. Principal photography began in Australia May 2.