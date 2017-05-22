Why Miss USA Kara McCullough Uses $5 Bar Soap to Get Acne-Free Skin

When it comes to skin care, it's easy to over-complicate things.

Cleansers, toners, face masks, moisturizers, sunscreens—there are millions of products that promise brighter, blemish-free skin. After a typical morning routine, the average woman has at least four to five layers of products on her skin. Once you add up all of the ingredients in those products, you'd be surprised by everything you put on your face. Miss USA Kara McCullough says it's time to dial it back. 

The pageant winner and scientist is very aware of what she puts on her face. "I'm usually a naturalista when it comes to skin care. I do believe in a getting a thorough cleansing every now and then, like a good facial," she told E! News. "I try to stay away from products that are heavy in chemicals like sulfur."

Even though Miss USA 2017 is a symbol of American beauty, Kara's skin-care routine is remarkably relatable and backed by her education in science. "I've learned that [anti-bacterial soap] is actually more effective for me than most facial cleansers. An anti-bacterial soap, like Dial, is really good for clearing acne. A lot of people don't know that blemishes stem from bacteria. I use anti-bacteria ointments, as well."

After the model washes her face face during her morning hot shower, she steps out and rinses her face with cold water to close her pores. 

Ready for your Miss USA-inspired skin? 

ESC: Must Do Monday, Miss USA

Dial Glycerin Bar Soap, $4.99

For $5, it's worth putting this beauty tip to the test, right?

