5 Days, 5 Ways: Rita Ora's Overalls Are Anything but Sexy, and That's the Point

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain, Cannes Film Festival 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Cannes 2016

Julia Roberts Paints an Accurate Picture of Parenthood for George Clooney as He Awaits Birth of His Twins

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Gear Up for Wedding With Family Rehearsal

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESV: 5 Days, Olivia Culpo

Splash

Mondays are for getting your life together, so it's fitting Olivia Culpo would start us off with such a classic shirt.

She took her athleisure look to new heights when she paired workout-ready leggings and runners with a crisp, high-low button down and Saint Laurent bag. It's an outfit easy to run errands in, but also just elevated enough to make a pit stop at the office if need be.

Tuesday's look? It's a little dressier, but definitely has the same cool-girl factor.

ESC: 5 Days

T by Alexander Wang Cropped Cotton-Poplin Shirt, $100

Photos

Cannes 2017: Best Dressed Stars

ESV: 5 Days, Hailey Baldwin

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin's Alessandra Rich blazer dress is the perfect upscale casual look for a Tuesday. The model's paired it with white combat boots giving the look added edge without taking it to an over-the-top place. The lighter shade's a nice bright touch, especially in summer.

ESC: 5 Days

Topshop Tie Side Blazer Dress, $100

Photos

Cannes 2016: Street Style-Inspired Outfits

ESC: 5 Days, Jessica Chastain

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

You're going to want to invest in some one-pieces this summer, and Jessica Chastain's showing you why in Roksanda. The breezy outfit choice is an easy throw-on-and-go wardrobe staple, but it never looks effortless. A jumpsuit-clad ensemble looks as though you expertly curated an outfit fit for truly any occasion.

This summer, ditch the sleeves and go for something with a little less coverage like the one below.

ESC: 5 Days

Zara Cut-Out Boatneck Jumpsuit, $70

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

ESC: 5 Days, Rita Ora

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Thursdays are so close to Fridays, the minute you wake up you can feel it. That's why Rita Ora's so-not-sexy overalls are the perfect playful piece to keep you going. It's not about being glam, it's about being comfortable and fashion-forward. It's time you bought yourself a pair.

ESC: 5 Days

Target Women's Released Hem Cropped Denim Overalls, $40

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2017: Star Sightings

ESC: 5 Days, Elle Fanning

Splash News

As you step into the weekend, keep a fun choice of footwear in mind. Swap your usual sneakers or neutral pumps for a killer pair of cherry-red sandals, like Elle Fanning. Whether you're wearing a flowing maxi like the star or you still went with your go-to jeans, the shoe fits.

ESC: 5 Days

Loeffler Randall Minette Suede Platform Sandals, $198

Happy Saturday!

TAGS/ Olivia Culpo , Hailey Baldwin , Rita Ora , Jessica Chastain , Elle Fanning , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , 5 Days, 5 Ways
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again