Steve Harvey is being sued by his second ex-wife Mary Shackelford, E! News has learned, for upwards of $60 million dollars.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the comedian's ex claims that her life has never been the same following their divorce in 2005.

Mary alleges that she's been suicidal and has resorted to self-medicate in an effort to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized (and highly contentious) divorce battle.

She is suing Steve for a lengthy list of things, including child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even murder. It's not clear, however, what she is specifically referring to with the murder allegations.