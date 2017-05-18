Khloe Kardashian Bonds With Rob's Imaginary Friend to Get Back at Her Sisters: "I Don't Need You Guys!"
The world will receive a posthumous gift from Chris Cornell on Friday.
Just one day after the Soundgarden rocker was found dead in his Detroit hotel room, some of his never-before-heard music will be released.
As you may recall, Cornell was featured on the soundtrack for the 1992 Matt Dillon-lead flick Singles. In honor of its 25th anniversary, Warner Bros. is releasing a two-disc reissue, which will feature unreleased material from the late rockstar, according to Spin.
The bonus track will also include Cornell's "Nowhere But You," "Spoon Man," "Flutter Girl" and "Missing" among two other songs titled "Ferry Boat #3" and "Score Piece #4." There's also one song from Soundgarden, "Birth Ritual (Live)."
Meanwhile, Cornell was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit on Thursday with a band around his neck.
A preliminary autopsy was conducted, and on Thursday afternoon, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office issued a statement to E! News, saying, "The cause of death has been determined as suicide by hanging. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed."
He is survived by and his wife, Vicky Karayiannis, their kids Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11 and his daughter Lillian, who is almost 17, from a previous marriage.
Cornell's rep released a statement to E! News, saying, "His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing...They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."