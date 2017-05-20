Harry Styles is quite the late-night funnyman.

The singer, who rose to fame with One Direction, has brought the laughs while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden several times over the past couple of years.

This made it an easy decision to give him a week-long guest residency on the series this week in honor of the release of his debut self-titled solo album. And the announcement was made in true Late Late Show fashion—via footage of a FaceTime chat between him and host James Corden.

"I need to ask a favor. I'm coming to L.A. soon, and I need somewhere to stay," Styles said.

When Corden offered his home, the singer said, "God no. No, no, no, no, so. I want to stay in the studio."