Is Luke Perry Really Leaving Riverdale?!

Is Fred really dead?!

That's the question on every Riverdale fan's mind after the shocking season one finale, which found Fred (Luke Perry), bleeding out in his son Archie's (KJ Apa) arms after being shot by a masked man in Pop's. But come on, they really wouldn't kill off Dylan McKay Fred, right?!

While showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told us Luke Perry would be in the season two premiere, he didn't want to reveal Fred's fate. So, of course, we had to track down the cast at The CW's Upfront presentation in New York City to see if we could get any spoilers out of them.