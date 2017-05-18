No pain, no gain.

Case in point: Zac Efron, who plays Matt Brody in the 2017 rendition of Baywatch.

The actor, along with co-stars Alex Daddario and Jon Bass, worked with celeb fitness trainer Patrick Murphy four to five times a week for four to six months to prepare for the swimsuit-heavy reboot. If the actors' post-movie bodies are any indication, these workouts were no easy feat.

"Patrick's training was confusing at first...I just thought I was showing up to lift weights and get a deeper six pack (which is hard enough already)," Zac wrote in a statement. "But rather than the typical bodybuilding type of movements I had become accustomed to, Patrick pushed me to my ‘functional' limits with a very multifaceted style: strength, explosiveness, fast paced, calculated, diverse and gut-wrenching workouts. It was fun…you never know what he's going to throw at you the next day."